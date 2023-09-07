PEPC: Gov. Sanwo-Olu congratulates President Tinubu on victory

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on what he described as the well deserved victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court, which delivered its verdict in favour of the All Progressives Congress and the President on Wednesday in Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu reacted to the court verdict in a statement late on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

The Governor said the APC members across Nigeria and Tinubu worked very hard for the victory enjoyed at the February 25, 2023 presidential election, noting that the PEPC decision is comforting and also an affirmation of the will of over eight million Nigerians who filed out to cast their ballots for both the party and the President.

He said Nigerians had spoken through the ballots and the Court has also validated the citizens’ decision by the judicial pronouncements.

The Governor said millions of Nigerians were not in doubt as regards the mandate freely given to President Tinubu to steer the ship of Nigeria for four years based on his track records and laudable achievements as a two-term Governor of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said: “What we are witnessing today is the beauty of democracy and the rule of law. We had an election in February this year where over eight million Nigerians voted to elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We ordinarily thought that the losers should have displayed good spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating the winner (President Tinubu) but they chose to contest the election results, which is within their rights. Now that election and the results have been upheld by the Court. I hope they would do the needful.

“I congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu on his well deserved victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal Court.

“I also congratulate the leadership and members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this very landmark judicial victory.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with President Tinubu to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope agenda of the incumbent administration, adding that Wednesday’s judicial verdict is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.