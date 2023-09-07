PEPC: Adegboruwa demands unbundling of INEC

A senior Lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has called for unbundling of the Independent Electoral Commission to make it really independent, non-partisan and effective.

He made the call on Wednesday after the Presidential Election Petition Court ruled in the presidential poll dispute.

The Eagle Online recalls that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, had dragged Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the PEPC over his declaration by the INEC as the winner of the February 25, 2023 polls.

The PEPC on Wednesday dismissed the petitions by the duo and their parties and the Allied Peoples Movement.

Reacting in a statement he issued shortly after the ruling, Adegboruwa pointed out that anyone expecting anything different from the position of the PEPC was just being too ambitious.

Yet, he said it was due to the same reason “we emphasize always that the focus of anyone hoping to birth a true change in our electoral history should be on the electoral umpire,” stressing: “Without first unbundling INEC to make it more independent, non-partisan and effective, anyone declared ‘winner’ will most often coast to victory in the election tribunal.

“Today’s verdict should be a reason for sober reflection by all, especially for the parties in court, their lawyers and all lovers of democracy.

“The petitions could have been decided purely on points of law and within few days of the election.

“There can be no real victory in the resolution of the legal issues by the court when the fabric of our democratic engagements seem to have been hijacked and compromised. Part of the lesson in this process is for us to go back and review the electoral process and the litigations following it.

“INEC as it is presently constituted cannot birth any credible election in Nigeria.

“In all, may be there was too much expectation that the status quo will be upturned, whereas many of the principles of law canvased had long been settled by the apex court.”

Adegboruwa said the verdict of the PEPC was not totally unexpected given the stark realities “facing us as a nation and the state of the law”.

He also noted that the principles of presumption of regularity of elections and that of substantial conformity make it extremely difficult to prosecute elections successfully.

He added: “In this particular case, the burden placed upon the petitioners in order to upturn the election was practically insurmountable.

“To make matters worse, INEC practically fought the petitioners to a standstill, as if it was an interested party in the whole process.

“I honestly don’t think anyone expected a different verdict from what was delivered in Abuja today, particularly the lawyers.

“The tension was completely unnecessary.”

While encouraging all parties to continue towing the paths already defined by law for the ventilation of grievances, Adegboruwa noted: “We owe Nigeria an urgent duty to dismantle INEC, urgently.”