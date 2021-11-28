Pep Guardiola rules out coaching another English club

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out managing another Premier League club in the future.

The 50-year-old has been in charge of the Citizens since July 2016, boasting a record of 228 wins, 39 draws and 47 defeats from his 314 matches at the helm.

Guardiola has led the club to three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four EFL Cups during a highly-successful period at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard’s current deal in Manchester is due to expire in June 2023, and there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

However, Guardiola has ruled out ever taking charge of another Premier League club.

“But in England, always I will be in Man City, and if I have to come back I would come back to Man City, if they want me. I don’t think I will train another club in England. I’m a part of this club,” the Manchester Evening News quoted Guardiola to have said.

The Spaniard, who has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Gareth Southgate as England boss, managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving at the Etihad Stadium.