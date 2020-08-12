Dr. Dupe Ademola-Popoola, a Consultant Ophthalmologist, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Kwara State, has dismissed speculations on people with blue eyes, saying they are normal human beings.

She told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Ilorin that the speculation that such people are abnormal is not true as people base their stigma on myths and ignorance against blue-eyed people in the society.

NAN reports that recently there was the case of one Risikat Abdulazeez and her children who have blue eyes, a genetic mutation, who was allegedly abandoned by her husband in Ilorin.

The expert explained that having blue eyes is genetically transmitted when something happened to alter the genetic makeup of such a baby from womb.

Ademola-Popoola said: “The lack of melanin in the iris is usually the reason for blue eyes.

“That is why two black persons can have an Albino child.

“We have people who are albinos only in the eyes.

“Stigma on blue-eyed people is as a result of ignorance.

“Are you aware that there are people who buy contact lenses coloured like the children’s eyes for up to N8,000 every month to look like them?

“They are really beautiful.

“Blue eyes are normal; some people with such eye colour may, however, be related to other eye and general problems like deafness, kidney, cancer and adrenal cancers.

“Once those are ruled out, other care will be to optimise the eye function if they have far sightedness, sun protection will also usually be helpful.”

The consultant added that the Ilorin blue-eyed woman and her immediate family received free eye examination with top of the range equipment known as Retinomax K Plus ScreenHand held Autorefractor, ICare ic 200 Tonometer, Fundus eye examination with lenses and Smartphone, TELVIS VISION Screening Kits.

According to Ademola-Popoola, the equipment used on the blue-eyed family costs over $20,000, which was funded by Tertiary Education Trust Fund and the US Agency for International Development for Child Blindness Programme.

“This equipment is for child eye care made available to us courtesy of our ongoing Child Eye Projects in Kwara and across Nigeria,” she said.

The expert also told NAN that the family was counselled on how best to manage the eyes now and going forward.

“This equipment are available in only about two centres in Nigeria and have been used to cater for the needs of children with special needs in Kwara and six states across

Nigeria,” Ademola-Popoola said.