Pensions directorate verifies 1,683 pensioners in Benue

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate says it has verified 1,683 pensioners, out of the 2,490 names submitted for Benue.

Jimmy Adeyemi, leader of the group that conducted the exercise in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Makurdi that the 6-day exercise, which began on Monday, was hitch-free.

Adeyemi said: “We verified and cleared all pensioners that appeared, except those whose papers were incomplete.

“Those we were unable to verify within the period of the exercise may have to visit other centres, or the PTAD headquarters in Abuja, after the close of the exercise across the country.”

He said that the PTAD provided a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the exercise, recognizing that those involved were ” senior citizens”, that had served the country in various capacities.

Adeyemi said that his committee did not receive any cases of falsification of pension documents, and commended their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.