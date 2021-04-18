Pensioners who retired from the electricity sector have urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to resolve the lingering N35billion pension arrears owed.

The pensioners under the aegis of Electricity Sector Retiree Welfare Association (ESREWA), disclosed this during its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The President of ESREWA, Elder Benjamin Amako, asked President Buhari to save countless dying pensioners whose fate is tied to the delayed payment of their pension arrears.

“First, we thank God that Mr President returned from his medical trip healthier, stronger and successfully. The news of his return gave us pensioners so much joy because we know he will not sit quiet and watch more pensioners lose their lives because of humanly inaction. So far, his administration has ensured that pensioners get their rights and the arrears we are asking for is our right.”

He further explained that “Interestingly, President Buhari had already directed that this same arrears (N35billion) be paid to us, but for over five years since he issued the directive, the relevant authorities who it is their responsibilities to ensure we get this arrears for our dying members seem to be working contrarily.”

“So for the past five years, these arrears have always been part of the National Budget under Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) budget and accordingly transferred to Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD). But sadly, we have not been paid a dime even as I speak, for reasons that are totally and obviously human making.

“So we are pleading with President Buhari, the SGF, Minister of Finance, Chairman Senate Committee on Power, Accountant General of the Federation, PTAD and other relevant authorities to save our lives by paying us this money without further delay,” he said.