Pensioners appeal to Niger to pay arrears

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Niger State Council, has appealed to the Niger Government to pay up the 34 per cent increment owed pensioners.

Alhaji Saidu Anache made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Saturday.‎

He said that the Niger Government only paid 20 per cent out of the 54 per cent of the harmonised pension increase.

Anache said: “We are appealing to Niger Government to see us as their parents and pay the remaining 34 per cent to enable us cope.

“Some of us are still receiving N4, 000 monthly and this cannot pay our bills in this crucial time.”

He decried that there was nothing meaningful N4, 000 could do for pensioners and urged Niger Government to pay up the money owed them.

Similarly, Emmanuel Jiya, Assistant Secretary, NUP, Niger Council, called on the government not to make promises they cannot keep.

Jiya said: “When government assures pensioners, they should keep it, this will help us to live longer.‎

“When the government says they will pay, let them pay. Make good your promise and do not dash our hope.‎

“Government fulfilling‎ their part of the agreement will help us to live better and longer to contributing our quota to the development of the state.”

He appealed to the government to respect the Pension Act and harmonise their pension as and when due, saying that it will go a long away in assuaging for pensioners.