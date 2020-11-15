Two-term former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has faulted the announcement by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq that the pension for former Governors of the state will be outlawed.

Saraki spoke against the backdrop of the Twitter messages of AbdulRazaq that the Kwara State Government will stop the payment of pension to former leaders of the state.

AbdulRazaq’s position came a few days after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the move to abolish the pension law as it affects former governors and their deputies in Lagos State.

However, Saraki, a former President of the Senate, said AbdulRazaq goofed as the pension for former governors in Kwara State had been abolished in 2018 by the immediate past Governor of the state, AbdulFatah Ahmed.

In a terse statement by his Media Office on Friday, Saraki replied in the short response titled: “Own Goal by Kwara Governor!”

The statement said: “Good afternoon!

“Please be aware that the news going around that the Kwara State Governor is set to repeal the law for the pensions of former Governors is mere propaganda.

“The law was already repealed in 2018 during Governor Abdulfatah’s administration.”