Penpushing to hold 4th-anniversary lecture

The management and editorial board of Penpushing media has set in motion machinery for its 4th anniversary lecture with the inauguration of a planning committee.

The board in a statement made available by the Founder Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji unveiled the identities of the committee members to include: Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi as chairman, Hafsat Abiola-Costello who is the Secretary, as well as Eddy Ademosu, Bimbo Alagbe, Falilat Ogunkoya-Omotayo, Yemisi Fadairo, Sina Adefolahan and Peju Osoba as members.

The statement indicated following its inauguration the committee has swung into action to achieve yet another befitting annual lecture which is scheduled to hold in July in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

The Chairperson of the committee in her acceptance speech alongside other members pledged their commitment towards organizing a befitting and memorable lecture, adding that they would not fail in their responsibilities saying work has commenced on preparations for the annual event.

She also thanked management and editorial board of Penpushing media, for considering the team worthy for the assignment, adding that it is no more news that the organization is a household name globally in the media industry, and known for its commitment in dissemination of authentic news across the world.

“We want to appreciate the management and editorial board for this honour to serve, and we also want to express appreciation to all stakeholders and members on the Penpushing platform across the globe, particularly our elders and leaders on the platform. As a committee, we shall do our utmost best and not disappoint. The Penpushing has been able to unite us, and we owe it a duty to perform creditably well. God on our side, we shall have a memorable event”, Akiyode-Afolabi said