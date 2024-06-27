Penpushing member Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi gets United Nations recognition

A formidable member of Penpushing platform, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi has been nominated for the United Nations Spotlight Initiative Global Reference Group in recognition of her immense dedication to the cause of women’s rights in Africa.

Spotlight Initiative is a European Union and United Nations Secretary-General Flagship Initiative, a global partnership to eliminate violence against women and girls, working across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Pacific.

The nominee who is the Founder, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), and Director Center for Human Rights University of Lagos, is also a staunch gender rights advocate and law lecturer and practitioner

Akiyode-Afolabi has led hundreds of projects from grassroots to national and international levels, earning her the title ‘The General’ and ‘The Mobilizer’ among Civil Society Organizations’(CSO’s) circles.

The statement from the Spotlight Initiative emphasized that her selection is a true testament to her dedication over two decades, to fighting for the rights of women and girls in Nigeria, as well as immense dedication to the cause of women’s rights in Africa

Spotlight Initiative, explained that after an intense review of 140 applications Akiyode-Afolabi was selected as one of 17 members of the Spotlight Initiative Global Reference Group,

The nominee will work with other global leaders across continents to bring a bigger fight against all forms of violence against women and girls by advising and holding Spotlight Initiative accountable to its commitments to civil society organizations.

Meanwhile, Spotlight Initiative responds to all forms of violence against women and girls, including domestic violence, trafficking, sexual and economic exploitation, and other harmful practices.