Penpushing Media 5th anniversary lecture

The former Governor of Ogun State and Journalism icon, Chief Olusegun Osoba is to chair the 5th anniversary lecture of Penpushing Media, scheduled to hold July 25, 2023 in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital

A statement issued by the Planning Committee Chairperson, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi and Sina Adefolahan (Secretary), disclosed that the renowned veteran journalist has given his consent to be physically present at the event.

The statement added that the awardee of the Commander of the Federal Republic, (CFR) will also make a speech at the well-designed programme with the theme, “Burden of Inclusivity and Nigeria’s Democracy”, at the event slated to take place at Marquee Events Centre, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta

Osoba is known for his untiring progressive as well as patriotic contributions to nation-building, using his professional acumen as a journalist, politician and public administrator.

The committee explained that the choice of Osoba as the chairman of the occasion was unanimously supported by the management and its editorial board, in view of his track records in the journalism world and good governance.

Meanwhile, investigation showed that guests, members of the platform across the globe and stakeholders in various disciplines are eager to have the father of journalism at the anniversary lecture.