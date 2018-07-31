Penpushing changes website name

The Penpushing Media has changed its website address for better efficiency, clarity and to make it more reader friendly across the globe, partnering with a United States based hosting company.

The new site is www.penpushingng.org

This was made known by the Management of the online newspaper in a statement.

The statement explained that this was done following the encouraging strength and growth of the establishment, within the short period of its take-off.

The statement said: “We wish to inform our teeming readers and members on platforms across the globe that, as part of our mission of providing authentic and quality services, we have taken another bold leap and changed our website to www.penpushingng.org.”

The Chairman Editorial Board, Funke Fadugba, added that the organization will continue to add value to its services as well as maintain its lead position as a source of authentic news, while equally appreciating the confidence of the readers in Penpushing.

Fadugba said: “We want to say again, that, we will not derail from our mission in adding value to the nation’s growth, as well as desire to deepen journalism. We shall maintain our position as a source of authentic news globally.