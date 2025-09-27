PENGASSAN orders stoppage of gas, crude supply to Dangote refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has ordered seven of its branches to cut off crude oil and gas supplies to the $20 billion Dangote Refinery.

The directive was contained in a letter dated September 26, 2025 and signed by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa.

The letter was addressed to its branch chairmen in key upstream and midstream oil companies, including TotalEnergies, Chevron, Seplat, Shell Nigeria Gas, Oando, and Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company.

They were directed to immediately cut off all crude oil and gas supplies to the refinery.

The letter stated: “We bring you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat.

“As you are aware, the Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to the exercise of their constitutional right to being unionized.

“They have gone further on a mission of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong.

“Consequent to these, you hereby directed to cut off gas supply to NGIC effective immediately.

“All crude oil supply valves to the Refinery should be shut.

“The loading operation for vessel headed there should be halted immediately.

“NGIC Chairman, ensure that gas supply to the Refinery is cut off effective immediately.

“All chairmen on this summon are to report promptly the progress of the directive.

“Kindly accept the assurances of our highest esteem regards.

“Thank you.”