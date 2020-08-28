Osifo Festus of Total Nigeria Plc has emerged as the new President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria.

He emerged as the 16th President of the association at the end the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conference, with the theme: “The Future of Work Post Pandemic and Energy Transitions,” on Friday in Abuja.

Festus defeated his sole challenger, Roland Frederick, of Shell Petroleum by 200 to 183 votes.

Others elected were Duru Mathew as the Deputy President and Victor Ononokpono as the National Treasurer of the association.

A total of 384 delegates drawn from the association’s branches nation wide participated in the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new president of the association will pilot the affairs of the association for the next three years.

Festus took over from Ndukaku Ohaeri, who served for only a year after the unfortunate death of the association’s president, Francis-Olabode Johnson, who died on May 31, 2019.