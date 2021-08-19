PenCom develops online application to automate retirement verification for MDAs

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has stated that it has developed an online application which will automate the Annual Pre-Retirement Verification and Enrolment Exercise for treasury-funded MDAs.

The Commission noted that the application has the capabilities to register, verify and enroll prospective retirees of Treasury-funded Federal Government MDAs.

According to the commission, online enrolment application would be hosted on PenCom website with the Pilot Run on the Enrolment Application as a prelude to the formal deployment of the online Enrolment Application.

The Pilot Run of the exercise which commenced from 2nd August is scheduled to end on August 20, 2021 with selected MDAs in the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in order to test-run the application with real-time data.

The application, according to the Commission, would go live after the conclusion of the pilot run on a date to be announced by PenCom in due course.

Affected retirees/prospective retirees are required to undergo the data recapturing exercise with their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) as this is a pre-requisite for the online Enrolment.

This entails updating their personal details and providing their National Identification Number (NIN).

However, retirees/prospective retirees who have already undergone the data recapture exercise with their PFAs are not required to repeat the exercise.