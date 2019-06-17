The National Pension Commission has pleaded with Nigerian workers under the Contributory Pension Scheme to ensure they submit all relevant documents during enrolment for accurate computation of retirement benefits.

The Acting Director-General of PenCom, Aisha Dahir-Umar, made the plea on Monday in Lagos at the pre-retirement workshop organised by the commission for officers due to retire in 2020 in CPS.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the pre-retirement workshop was held for over 12, 000 treasury funded FGN employees all over the country in 15 centres.

The centres included Gombe, Benin, Ibadan, Enugu, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Federal Capital Territory, among others.

The pension apex body boss further said the basic essence of the pre-retirement workshop was to prepare prospective retirees on steps to take towards a hitch free retirement life.

The PenCom boss, who was represented by Ekanem Aikhomu, the Head, Benefit and Insurance Department of PenCom, said 12 Pre-retirement and Enrolment exercises have been conducted by the Commission.

In a paper presented by Kehinde Awotunde, an Assistant General Manager, Contributions and Bond Redemption, PenCom, at the workshop, he said the documents the prospective retirees needed to prepare for retirement include a letter of first appointment and official gazette.

He said: “This will enable the commission to confirm the length of service of an employee.”

According to Awotunde, other documents requirements are “Letter of transfer of service and acceptance, where applicable, Birth certificate, or Age declaration”.

He added: “Letter or evidence of promotion to the grade level and step as at June 2014, Letter of all promotions obtained from 2004 till date, Letter of introduction for Ministry Departments and Agencies and staff identity cards.

“Authenticated Past Records of Services, evidence of IPPIS Registration slip (where applicable and letter or evidence of retirement.

“Letter of Indemnity from MDAs stating non-repayment of benefit, evidence of registration with Pension Fund Administrator, registration slip from National Identity Management Commission and Bank Verification Number and confirmation from the bank.”

Hajiya Fastuma Abubukar, Senior Manager, Benefit and Insurance, PenCom speaking on life after retirement, urged the retirees to cut down on indebtedness.

She said: “The salary a retiree will be entitled to after retirement will not be the same as the one collected when in active employment.

“If you examine your expenses, you may be surprised at how much you can cut back to have more money to invest in for your retirement.”