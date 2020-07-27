Hon. Shina Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State, has described as worrisome and alarming, the rising cases of Coronavirus in the state.

In a statement he issued on Monday in Iseyin, the lawmaker appealed to residents to take all precautionary measures seriously.

Peller said: “It is quite worrisome and alarming that the number of confirmed cases keep increasing on daily basis, the figure released by the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Friday indicates that the total number of cases in the state was 2,497, this is scary.

“I’m even more disturbed with the alarming figure from my constituency alone, out of the 191 confirmed cases on Friday, 55 are from Iseyin alone, despite all our efforts to stop the spread.”

The lawmaker, while admonishing members of the public to take issues of precautionary as serious as possible, pleaded with groups, individuals, private organisations to compliment efforts of government in putting an end to the spread of the deadly pandemic.