Players and officials of Pelican Stars Female Football Club of Calabar on Saturday underwent a COVID-19 test as required by the Nigerian Women Football League.

The test conducted at the General Hospital, Calabar, is also in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines.

The Chairman of Pelican Stars, Sam Kombor, told the News Agency of Nigeria shortly after undergoing the test that the initiative was good.

“We are answering a global call that has been necessitated as a result of COVID-19.

“We are here for testing of officials and players in keeping with NCDC and NWFL protocols.

“After this test, we are going to forward the result to the football board.

“As you can see, our players are all here and undergoing the test in an orderly manner,” he said.

Kombor thanked the state government for making the welfare of the club a priority.

The Captain of the club, Hodo Williams, described the test as a mandatory requirement.

The captain added that it was necessary for the players to know their COVID-19 status.

Williams said she was doing her best to carry her teammates along to motivate them to do better.