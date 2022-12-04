Pele stable in hospital amid claims of end-of-life care

Brazil football legend Pele is stable in hospital despite previous reports suggesting that he had been moved to palliative care.

Pele was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to reassess his chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer.

Reports from Brazil on Friday claimed that Pele had been moved to palliative care, and was only being treated for symptoms such as pain and shortness of breath.

However, the Albert Einstein hospital have stated that the Brazil icon is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection which was diagnosed on Friday, and his health condition has not worsened over the last 24 hours.

The hospital’s statement was uploaded to Pele’s official Instagram account with a message that said: “I want to keep everyone calm and positive. I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual.

I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup, too.”

Pele lifted the World Cup for Brazil on three occasions in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and is still Brazil’s all-time leading scorer after netting 77 goals in 92 games.





