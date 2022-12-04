Football

Pele speaks from hospital: I’m strong with a lot of hope

Brazil great, Pele says, he is “strong with a lot of hope” as he undergoes treatment in a hospital in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian hero said messages of support as well as watching Brazil at the World Cup had given him “energy”.

Earlier the hospital had said he was “still undergoing treatment and remains stable”.

It follows a report in Brazil that he was beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy.

“My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive,” Pele said in a statement on Instagram on Saturday.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watching Brazil in the World Cup too!

“Thank you so much for everything.”

The 82-year-old three-time World Cup winner has been in hospital since Tuesday, and on Thursday night he said it was a “routine monthly visit”.

He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

The statement from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on Saturday said Pele “had a good response to treatment for respiratory infection care”. It added he was undergoing a “reassessment of chemotherapy treatment”.

The legendary forward was diagnosed with a respiratory infection and on Friday the hospital had said he was in a stable condition.

On Saturday, the new statement said his condition has not worsened in the last 24 hours.



