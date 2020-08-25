Roma have officially announced the arrival of Pedro Rodriguez, who left Chelsea on a free transfer after five seasons in London.

The Giallorossi confirmed the 33-year-old has penned a deal in the Italian capital after completing his medical test on Tuesday.

The former Spain international joins Roma on a three-year contract until June 2023.

“I’m delighted to be here at Roma,” Pedro told the club’s official website. “I’m excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons.

“I want to thank the fans for the welcome they’ve given me. I hope to make them happy.”