Peaceful Christmas celebration excites Maiduguri residents

Some residents of Maiduguri in Borno have expressed joy over the peaceful Christmas celebration across the state.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria, on Wednesday in Maiduguri, described the festive period as peaceful compared to the previous years.

Marcus Buba, a resident, thanked God for the relative peace and hitch free Christmas celebration in the state.

“We celebrated Christmas and observed Boxing Day without hitches as we look forward to the New Year by the grace of God.

“We have every cause to thank the Lord for his mercies and blessings,” he said.

Abraham Musa, Ismaila Yakubu and Elizabeth Dauda who corroborated earlier opinion also prayed for lasting peace in the state.

Also commenting, ASP Sani Kamilu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Borno Police Command, said that the command had deployed adequate personnel to ensure peaceful celebrations during the Yuletide.

Kamilu said the command had intensified surveillance and patrols in collaboration with sister security agencies and urged the people to be law abiding and security conscious.

Sanusi Ibrahim, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, declared that no road accident was recorded within period across the state.

Ibrahim lauded motorists and other road users for observing traffic rules and regulations which facilitated free traffic flow in the state.

He said that the Corps had deployed 500 personnel under “Operation Zero Tolerance for Road Traffic Crashes,” to ensure sanity on the roads.

For his part, Bukus James, the Spokesman, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said the celebrations were generally peaceful across the state.

“The State Commandant, Mr Musa Farouk personally led patrol on Christmas Day, to ensure water tight security around places of worship,” he said.