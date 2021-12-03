Peace Walk: We’d mobilise 3m students to Sanwo-Olu — NULASS

The apex body of the indigenous students body in Lagos State, National Union of Lagos State Students, on Friday said it will mobilise not less than three million of its members to join Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his proposed walk for peace, healing and prosperity of the centre of excellence.

It said the intervention of Sanwo-Olu in education has shown that he deserves the support of all students in Lagos State.

NULASS in a statement issued and signed by its President, Akinola Shasanya, and Public Relations Officer, Abdulsalam Hassan, titled: “Three Million NULASS members to walk with Sanwo-Olu to promote peace in Lagos,” said Lagos State deserves true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality.

The students body said only the sustenance of harmony can guarantee the realisation of all indigenous students aspirations.

NULASS therefore urged all their members to come out in large number to join Governor Sanwo-Olu to walk for peace and harmony of Lagos State.

The statement reads in part: “Solidarity greetings from the Atlantic city to all indigenous Students of Lagos State. We are glad to inform all members that NULASS will walk with the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to promote peace in the center of excellence.

“As the apex indigenous students body of the center of excellence, it’s part of our duty to heal our land from atrocities.

“Lagos State deserves true healing after the disturbances that trailed last year’s protests against police brutality. It is only the sustenance of harmony that can guarantee the realization of the aspirations of all indigenous students.

“NULASS is ready to facilitate better communication between the government and the students to sustain mutual relationships and resolve issues before they become intractable.

“On this note, we urge all members to come out in mass to join the governor to walk for peace and harmony for our dear state because his antecedent in education has shown that he deserves our support during this period.”