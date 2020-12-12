The Peoples Democratic Party will zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 general election to the South East geopolitical zone.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, Senator Walid Jibril, on Friday at the party’s National Youth Summit held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Jibril, who praised the leadership potentials of youths and indeed Igbo in general, said: “PDP will give Igbos the highest position in this country.

“Nigeria is in the hands of Igbos.”

The theme of the summit was: “Youth in governance.”

It will be held in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, stated that it had been proven that Nigerian youths are capable of leading the country.

Secondus said the summit was meant to prepare them for leadership.

He listed a number of youths in Nigeria and overseas who have succeeded in leadership positions and also used their creative minds to come up with mind blowing inventions.

According to him: “This is a summit to build the capacity of the youths and prepare them for leadership.

“Youths everywhere are the catalysts for development and we want to prepare our youths through this summit to be able to withstand the challenges of leadership.

“We’re here (Awka) today and it is a starting point.

“We will move to other zones of the country and prepare our youths.

“We will use this (summit) to compare notes with our youths.

“It is not a rally, but a brainstorming session.

“APC has failed in leadership and also failed in giving the youths a space in their party.

“Nigeria is in a mess, but we urge you to be patient and law abiding and to think inwards and find what you can do for your country.

“PDP remains the hope of Nigeria and we are handing the party over to youths.”