PDP Youth Leader shot dead in Benue State

A Peoples Democratic Party youth leader in Benue State was killed at Asase 1, North-Bank suburb of Makurdi on Saturday.

He was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen in the morning.

Witnesses said the victim whose name was simply given as Bem was killed by gunmen at about 8am.

The deceased was said to be a youth leader of Agan ward in Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

A witness stated that the area is notorious for various criminal activities.

The witness said: “There is hardly any day you won’t hear of killings in some parts of Northbank.

“It’s either the cultists are fighting themselves or criminals are dispossessing victims and killing them in the process.

“Some innocent lives have been wasted in this area.

“This young man too was felled by a bullet this morning but I can’t precisely say who his killers were.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command SP. Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get any report of the incident.

Daily Trust.