PDP won’t make APC’s Muslim-Muslim mistake — Gov. Bala Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not make the mistake of the All Progressives Congress with fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Mohammed, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said this on Thursday when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

He said not only would the PDP field a southern presidential candidate in 2027, but the flag bearer must also be a Christian.

He said: “What I want to say is we have not absolutely chosen or narrowed down on any person. 

“Everybody should know that PDP is open.

“It’s open in a manner that it is for the southerners to bring somebody, and I said with all humility, we don’t want to make the mistake of the APC.

“We need a Christian from the South to emerge as a presidential candidate so that he will lead the majority of Christian southerners to come and pick the majority Muslim vice president in the North, not to put ourselves in a cul de sac the way the APC did in 2023, where they picked a minority from the South, and they had had to take a majority person from the North, which brought the issue of the Muslim-Muslim, which did not take into cognisance our diversity and our different people’s feelings because we have not really reached a stage where we don’t take consideration of all these factors.”

