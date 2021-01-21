Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Peoples Democratic Party women stakeholders in the state have advised interested party members in the election to sell their manifestoes to the public in the state and not to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Ambassador Juliet Anaeme, the Zonal Woman Leader of the PDP in the South East, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by her media consultant, Soji Bamidele.

Anaeme recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission had scheduled the Anambra State governorship election for November 6 and the period should not be seen as long for adequate preparations to achieve success.

She said: “I call on the aspirants in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election to showcase their manifestos, programmes and grassroots capacity not to the party’s national headquarters but to Anambra people on how they intend to govern the state when elected.

“This is because it is the people of Anambra that will vote and not Abuja connections that will vote any aspirant as the governor of the state.

“I call on the party also not to work against the will of the people of Anambra so as not allow the ticket to be driven by the highest bidder aspirant against the will of people.”

According to Anaeme, if PDP candidate cannot win Anambra State, automatically the ticket becomes useless.

She said: “So the big question remains that after you must have got the party’s ticket, what next are you going to do with it.

“There is always a winner and not winners when it comes to governorship election, nothing such as second position and the only way of becoming the winner is by venturing into grassroots mobilisation and getting closer to the voters.”

She also noted that PDP relied on the masses’ votes, advising the aspirants to identify with the grassroots, especially students and groups, to feel the pulse of the people.

According to Anaeme, party members ought not to wait until they have the party’s ticket to begin mobilisation at the grassroots to have resounding success and victory in the election.

She further urged the executives of PDP in the state to, as a matter of urgency, put in place an internal mechanism that could bring all hands on deck to ensure the party’s victory in the November 6 governorship election in the state.