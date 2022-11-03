PDP Woman Leaders in Zamfara State dumps party for APC

The Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Hajiya Madina Shehu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The Woman Leader announced her defection in Gusau after a meeting with Governor Bello Matawalle on Thursday.

Shehu said she left the PDP due to lack of leadership style.

“I announce my defection to the APC together with Woman Leaders of the PDP in the 14 local government areas of the state,” she said.

Responding, Matawalle described Shehu’s defection as a welcome development for the APC in the state.

“More defectors are coming to APC from PDP; very soon shall receive many PDP members including their leaders,” he said.

Also on Thursday, Matawalle hosted a popular political support group in the state, the Matawalle/Shehi Amalgamated Mobilisation Group.

The governor announced a donation of 17 vehicles to the group.

He said: “Two buses are for the leadership of the group, while another bus is donated to the women’s wing of the group.

“The 14 units of Peugeot 406 Wagon are donated to coordinators of the group in the 14 local government areas of the state.

Matawalle pledged to continue to support the group, which he considered as one of the great achievements recorded as a result of APC stakeholders’ reconciliation in the state.

According to him, the reconciliation yielded positive result that all political stakeholders in the state are now united in one family under the APC.

He called on APC stakeholders, members and all supporters in the state to embrace unity, peace and stability for the victory of the party at the 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Chairman of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmaliki, described Matawalle and former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari as strong pillars of the state.

He said the group was formed to cement the recent reconciliation of APC stakeholders in the state.

“We are working to ensure that the reconciliation leads to APC’s successes in the state at the 2023 general elections,” Danmaliki assured.





