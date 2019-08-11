The Peoples Democratic Party has won all the Eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State in the election organised by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bayelsa has eight LGAs.

The All Progressives Congress did not partake in the election because of what it alleged were irregularities.

The Returning Officer, Frank Ebikumor, on Sunday in Yenagoa announced that Dengiye Ubarugu of the PDP polled 42,539 votes to defeat ADC, whose candidate polled 1,031 votes in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

In Southern-Ijaw, the Returning Officer, Dr. Nwiwu Johnson, announced that Nigeria Kia of the PDP scored 107,150 to defeat the AD candidate, who scored 2,489 votes.

In Ekeremor LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr. Victor Ayibatonye, announced that Chief Perekeme Petula emerged winner with 62,529 votes, as other parties had no vote.

Also in Sagbama LGA, where Governor Seriake Dickson hails from, the Returning Officer, Dr. ThankGod Apere, announced that Alah Embeleakpo had 96,468 votes, as other parties had no vote.

In Brass LGA, the Returning Officer, Timothy Ogiaba, announced that Victor Isaiah of the PDP scored 28,667 votes, while the LP scored 2,948 votes.

In Ogbia LGA, Ebiye Ogoli, the Returning Officer, announced that Turner Ebinyo of the PDP scored 17,661 votes to defeat ADC, which scored 1,017.

In Yenagoa, the Returning Officer, Dr. Good-head Abraham, declared that Uroupaye Nimizuoa of the PDP scored 98,831 votes to defeat Lawrence Kwokwo of ADC, who scored 636 votes.

In his remarks, Dr. Remember Ogbe, the BYSIEC Chairman, said the process was peaceful in all the areas where elections were conducted.