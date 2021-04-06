Emeka Woke, the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party will show its dominance in the state as people will vote overwhelmingly for the party during the forthcoming local government election.

Woke said this on Tuesday during a campaign by the party for the April 17 council poll in Emohua, headquarters of Emohua Local Government Council.

He urged PDP stalwarts and supporters in the area to come out and vote en masse for the party to reassert their voting strength.

Woke also noted that Wike’s huge investments in infrastructure across the 23 council areas in the state would spur people into voting overwhelmingly for the party at the poll.

“INEC will soon embark on revalidation exercise. So we need to use the election to reassert our strength,” he said.

He recalled that during the 2019 general elections, PDP recorded some of its highest votes in Emohua, expressing confidence that similar feat would be repeated in the forthcoming council polls.

In his opening remarks, the director-general of PDP Campaign Council, Mr John Wokoma, said that the party was sure of victory, based on the achievements of the Wike-led administration.

Similarliy, Uche Miniku, the PDP chairman in the council area, assured that Emohua would continue to support the party because of the enormous development projects already executed in the area by the present administration.