PDP will spring surprises in 2019, ‎says Umahi’s aide

The Special Assistant on Capital City to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Hon. Stanley Okoro Emegha, has described the Peoples Democratic Party as the only political party that has genuine intentions for the masses.

He noted that regardless of the propaganda against the PDP by the All Progressives Congress, the party will continue to consolidate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

According to Emegha, who was a national delegate at the PDP Non-Elective convention held in Abuja on Saturday, Nigerians have now seen that the APC has failed to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Speaking with a cross-section of journalists at the Convention, Emegha applauded the PDP for sustaining the tenets of democracy in its activities.

He said: “The non-elective convention is peaceful and as such it is an indication that the party is one big family.

“The national leadership of the PDP is desirous to bring back aggrieved members into the party and hence the rationale behind the setting up of various committees to work holistically for the growth of the party.

“It is indeed a new beginning for the PDP as party loyalists, supporters and chieftains have agreed to wrest power from the APC in 2019.

“Back home in Ebonyi State, Governor Umahi has galvanised more followership for the PDP with his transformation agenda.

“The Governor has taken development to the nooks and crannies of the state and this has made the PDP more popular.

“Despite the slim resources of the state, Governor Umahi has continued to execute capital projects across the 13 LGAs.

“Our Governor has kept the PDP flag high with his intimidating and extra ordinary performance, there is no doubt in his capacity steer the affairs of the state till 2023.”

Emegha, while appealing to Nigerians to change the change in 2019 by casting their votes for the PDP, thanked Ebonyians for their unflinching support for Governor Umahi and his team, adding that the future of the state is bright under the current administration.