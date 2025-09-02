PDP will be destroyed if Peter Obi returns — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be destroyed if its former vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, returns to its fold.

The Eagle Online recalls that there have been talks of wooing Obi, a former governor of Anambra State to return to the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, confirmed this recently.

Before Mohammed, chieftains of the party had revealed that they had visited Obi on the possibility of returning to the party and picking its presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.

But speaking during a media chat on Monday, Wike dismissed the talks about Obi’s return.

The former governor of Rivers State, who sought the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 elections but lost, said: “To what?

“Bringing Obi to where?

“You want to kill the party?

“Obi that was abusing the party, saying it is rotten .

“So the party is now good enough for him?

“Ambition can make people even go to Satan’s house.

“If you want to destroy this party, dare it , bring Obi.

“There’s no way he will come back just because of ambition.

“No more ideology, no longer principle.”

