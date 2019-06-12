The Peoples Democratic Party has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the 2019 Democracy day to redouble efforts in the collective quest for the re-entrenchment of true democracy.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday in Abuja.

He tasked citizens to embrace the tenets of rule of law, freedom, tolerance, dialogue, peaceful co-existence, justice and the sanctity of the electoral process.

Ologbondiyan congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2019 June 12 Democracy Day.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address issues of constitutionality, rule of law, separation of power, justice, fairness, free speech and rights of citizens.

According to Ologbondiyan, the party would also want the President to give words of hope to victims of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and bloodletting in various parts of the nation.

He said that PDP was concerned about the democratic situation in the country which has 766 election petitions from the 2019 general elections.

Ologbondiyan said to honour Abiola, cases of electoral manipulation, violations and injustices must be holistically addressed.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support the PDP’s aspiration for the retrieval of its presidential mandate at the tribunal.