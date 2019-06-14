The Peoples Democratic Party has urged the European Union and other international communities to continue to monitor electoral process in Nigeria.

PDP’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, made the call when he received a delegation of EU Elections Observation Mission at the party’s Presidential Campaign Office on Friday in Abuja.

Akinwonmi said that continued observation of Nigeria’s elections by the international community was key to the survival of its democracy.

He said: “We will still continue to invite you. You have a lot of role to play in the survival of our democracy.

“Remember that whatever happens to Nigeria affects other African countries. We are almost back in the dark days of military dictatorship.

“The survival of our democracy lies on EU and other international communities.

“If you are able to do your observation very well and give good recommendations, our democracy will live on.

“But if you leave us alone, generation coming after us may not see democracy.”

He said that the party would show to the whole world what happened during the last general elections at the Presidential Electoral Petition Tribunal.

Akinwonmi urged the EU to also beam search light on what would be happening in the judiciary during the proceedings at election petitions tribunals, describing the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

He decried what he described as intimidation of opposition and lack of respect for democratic tenets in Nigeria.

Earlier, EU Chief Observer, Maria Arena, said the delegation was at the party’s headquarters ahead of public presentation of the mission’s report on the 2019 elections.

Arena said that the report had about 30 recommendations on how to improve Nigeria’s electoral process.

The chief observer, who did not disclosed the recommendations, said the objective of the report was to improve on the electoral process.

On principles needed to develop the country’s electoral process, she said that political will by all stakeholders was important.

She also stressed the need to start preparation for elections on time and keep to the rules as well as ensure inclusiveness, especially for Nigeria to have more women representation in elective positions.

He said: “A society without the representation of women is lacking. It is important for Nigeria society to carry women along.

“We have some countries in Africa that have made a bold statement in this regard.”

Arena said that all recommendations by the union were achievable.