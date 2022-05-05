PDP upholds disqualification of two presidential aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday maintained its stance on the disqualification of two out of its 17 presidential aspirants: former lawmaker Cosmas Ndukwe and US-based Medical Doctor Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

This was disclosed by former Senate President, David Mark, who was part of the body that considered their appeal.

Briefing journalists after the exercise at Legacy House, Mark, who did not disclose the reasons for their disqualification, simply said they did not meet the requirements.

He also noted that the two aspirants will not be refunded their N40 million fees paid for the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

The 17 aspirants screened on Friday were: the only female aspirant in the race, Teriela Oliver; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Investment Banker and Economist, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen; and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

Others were former Senate President, Pius Anyim; ex-President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa; a United States-based Medical Doctor, Nwachukwu Anakwenze; Publisher, Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; former Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Cosmos Ndukwe; Charles Ugwu; and Chikwendu Kalu.

Also in the race is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Ndukwe and Anakwenze, however, chose to kick against their disqualification at the appeal committee on Wednesday.

During its sitting on Wednesday, the appeal committee, led by the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, upheld the disqualification of the two aspirants.

Anakwenze, who spent over an hour with the appeal committee, declined to address journalists at the end of his session.