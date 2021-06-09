The Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State has unveiled its flag-bearers for the July 24 local council election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has rolled out the timetable and guidelines to conduct election into the 20 Local Governments and the 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The PDP’s list of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates released on Tuesday night was signed by the party’s Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, and the Secretary, Muiz Dosunmu.

According to the party, the chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates in Agbado-Okeodo are Richard Osagie/Jimoh Ibrahim; Oluwole Dahunsi/Joy Ashinze (Agboyi Ketu), Azeez Adebiyi/Yusuf Adamu (Agege) and Tajudeen Balogun/Azuonye Nkepadobi (Ajeromi).

In Alimosho, Aduragbemi Oyebade/Olusola Joseph; Adedayo Adesoye/Fortune Chijioke (Amuwo-Odofin), Deley Bandaki/Samuel Emmanuel (Apapa), Albert Olorunwa/Moses Aderoju (Apapa-Iganmu), Ben Arulogun/Talabi Olasunbo (Ayobo-Ipaja).

Honfonvu Denagan/Folashade Kuti-Balogun will contest the election at Badagry Central, Abraham Kolawole/Bolaji Awesu (Badagry West), Ibrahim Tijani/David Aina (Bariga).

Akeem Animashaun/Modupe Adeyemi (Coker- Aguda), Muyiwa Bajulaye/Olorunfunmi Sulaimon (Egbe-Idimu), Rasheed Otegbola/Grace Solomon (Ejigbo) and Sidikat Nekuleyi/Abiodun Lawal (Epe).

Stephen Okoya/Anike Adesina (Eredo), Lasisi Jinadu/ThankGod/Bardagha (Eti-Osa), Bolaji Akinpelu/Suwebat Sholarin (Eti-Osa East), Kolawole Ageyin/Bello Muhammed(Iba), Olumide Komolafe/Ismail Lazees (Ibeju) and Kolawole Uyi/Oladele Oyekanmi (Ifako-Ijaiye).

Omogbolahan Ijaola/Ikechukwu Edna (Ifelodun), Olatunde Olatokun/Pius Omoorantan (Igando-Ikotun), Oyesanya Adeboye/Ibrahim Afinju (Igbogbo Baiyeku), Lookman Apina/Gideon Ogini (Ijede) and Femi Folorunsho/John Nwabueze (Ikeja).

In Ikorodu Central, Hassan Babatunde/Abolore Oyesanya will contest; Raji Omotayo/MondayEgheleme (Ikorodu North), Olumide Lawal/Hammed Alabi (Ikorodu West), Rasheed Raji/Matthew Ajayi (Ikosi Ejinrin), Nurudeen Orosiji/Titilayo Adetayo (Ikosi/Isheri), Anthony Bourdillon/Ahmad Mohammed (Ikoyi/Obalende) and Fatai Ogunfolabi/William Ikpedu (Imota).

Olumide Thompson/Oluwatosin Adeniyi (Iru, Victoria Island), Tajudeen Bamgboye/Goodman Ahivekwe (Isolo), Oyewola Bakare/Odegua Osagie (Itire-Ikate), Adelekan Abdulrauf/Rebecca Akindolie (Kosofe), Olusegun Ajibade/ Lateef Adele (Lagos Island) and Agboola Odunfa/Bright Gbolahan (Lagos Island East).

Abiodun Fakoya/Njoku Cosmos (Lagos Mainland), Ismail Shugu/Mustau Ipaye (Lekki), O. Oduwole/Omotola Ojo (Mosan Okunola), Saheed Elegbede/Chiamaka Peter (Mushin), Olakunle Solaja/Bolatito Oshifala (Odi-Olowo), Olajide Oniyide/Patience Borisade (Ojo), and Sunday Shodolamu/Modupe Ajayi (Ojodu).

Stephen Akerele/ Tawakalitu Ajao (Ojokoro), Qudus Olagoro/Akonasu Gbedozin (Olorunda), Ayodeji Omotosho/Evelyn Salami (Onigbongbo), Olajide Kujenyo/Sylvester Onwurah (Oriade) and Wasiu Akintoye/Rasheedat Bello (Orile Agege).

Rilwan Akinbiyi/AdepojuTiamiyu (Oshodi), Wasiu Olayiwola/Michael Abel (Oto Awori), Fatai Ghazal/ Olawale Akanni (Somolu), Tokunbo Ogunade/Augusta Ogar (Surulere) and Solomon Hungbeji/Maria Aladetan for Yaba LCDA.