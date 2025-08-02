PDP to Okpebholo: You lied over Benin-Asaba road project

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Governor Monday Okpebholo’s claim of initiating the ongoing reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement on Saturday, the Publicity Secretary of the party’s caretaker committee, Chris Nehikhare, said: “The governor’s narrative distorts public records.”

He condemned the claim by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary linking the project to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA), describing it as political propaganda and a misrepresentation of facts.

According to Nehikhare, the expressway project was conceived and finalised under former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s administration through a structured public-private partnership framework.

“In January 2024, Obaseki signed a N228 billion concession agreement with Triple A Infrastructure, InfraCorp, and Africa Plus Partners to execute the redevelopment of the road,” he said.

He explained that the project was part of the Federal Government’s Highway Development and Management Initiative and followed all required regulatory approvals and standards.

He noted that the initiative was not a routine contract but a visionary infrastructure renewal effort designed by Obaseki to deliver long-term economic benefits.

He insisted that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government played no role in the planning or initiation of the project, alleging that execution was deliberately delayed until after the Edo 2024 elections.

Describing Okpebholo’s recent inspection tours of the project as mere publicity stunts, the PDP said the tours added no real value to the project’s scope or funding.

The party maintained that Edo people were politically aware and could not be deceived.

It urged the governor to focus on initiating and completing his own impactful projects rather than claiming credit for inherited ones.

Nehikhare concluded by challenging Okpebholo to deliver on his mandate with original projects that genuinely benefit the people.

It would be recalled that during a recent inspection, Okpebholo described the project as a tangible outcome of Tinubu’s RHA.

He had praised it as a cornerstone of the President’s development vision and a demonstration of the federal government’s commitment to its promises.

He said: “This is part of the RHA of Mr. President.

“He is taking this road straight to Asaba.

“It is going to be 10 lanes.

“Five on one side, five on the other side.

“Remember when this road was flagged off a few months ago.

“The Minister for Works was here.

“The Minister for Finance was also here.

“And I was here.

“This is the fruit of that flag-off.

“This is the demonstration of Mr. President’s RHA for our people.”

