PDP to NYSC DG: You lied on Enugu Governor-elect’s certificate

The Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has described as a lie the position of the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, that he told the Governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, that his discharge certificate was not issued by the NYSC.

The NYSC DG had in an interview on Friday on Arise Television made the allegation on the certificate controversy.

But the Director of Communications and Spokesperson, Enugu State PDP Campaign Council for the 2023 general elections, Nana Ogbodo, said this was far from the truth.

Ogbodo, who spoke at a news conference on Friday, said: “We should have viewed with surprise the false claim by the NYSC DG, Brigadier-General Yushau’u Dogara Ahmed, on national television this morning.

“But he has not said anything new as his statements were in sync with the continued conspiracy, deceit and wilful misrepresentation of facts by the agency and its Director of Corps Certification, Mr. Ibrahim Muhammad, which necessitated Mbah’s N20 billion lawsuit against the agency and Mr. Muhammad in the first place.

“The DG lied when he claimed that he told Mbah during a meeting in his office that the NYSC did not issue his certificate.

“The truth is that he told Mbah that the Director in question neither briefed nor cleared with him before issuing the letter dated February 1, 2023 disclaiming Dr. Mbah’s discharge certificate.

“He equally expressed surprise when Mbah showed him the letter by the NYSC national headquarters dated 7th May, 2003 (reference number NYSC/DHQ/CM/27/20) to the State Director, Lagos, NYSC, re-mobilising him for the remaining part of his service year after a break, by the express and written permission of the agency, to complete Bar Part II (Bar Final).

“Excerpt from the re-mobilisation letter states: ‘I am directed to refer to your letter of 24th April, Reference No. LA/01/1532/T on the above subject matter and to request you to re-instate the corps member to continue his service year from where he stopped, with effect from May 2003.’

“It is noteworthy that the Directors and staff present at the meeting did not deny that the NYSC authored the letter re-mobilising Mbah, while his place of primary assignment, Udeh & Associates, Lagos, has not denied that it authored the letter reabsorbing him to complete the remaining months of his service year as well as the final clearance letter to enable him to receive his NYSC discharge certificate at the end of his service.

“The DG actually told Dr. Mbah that he was barely three months in office at the time, but would resolve the matter with dispatch.

“But it is striking that the NYSC is yet to formally respond to Mbah’s petition since February 2, 2023. Instead, the NYSC, through its Director of Corps Certification, has continued to issue letters of disclaimer to various political interests in Enugu State, in clear contempt of a subsisting court judgment upholding the authenticity of his certificate and in relentless disparagement of his reputation.”

