The Peoples Democratic Party has implored with Nigerians not to take a cue from President Muhammadu Buhari’s violation of COVID-19 protocols.

The party expressed this position in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, a day after the President violated the COVID-19 protocol at an event of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State.

Ologbondiyan said” “It is a huge national embarrassment and gross failure of leadership that President Buhari, who ought to lead by example, is being reported of publicly violating the COVID-19 regulation, which he signed just five days ago.

“Such disregard to law and rules, which have characterized the Buhari Presidency and the APC, is largely responsible for the failure of leadership under the Buhari-led APC administration in the last five years.”