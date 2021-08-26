PDP to Buhari: You, not Ortom, are spreading division, hate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asserted that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is responsible for spreading division and hatred among Nigerians and not the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, as claimed in the Presidency’s press release.

The party was reacting to the hate statement issued by the Buhari Presidency in a bitter personal attack on Governor Ortom on Wednesday, in which the Presidency made allusions to genocide in Rwanda.

The PDP recalled how the Buhari Presidency has been planting seeds of discord in the country with hate language, divisive tendencies and unconcealed nepotism, to the extent that the nation has become widely divided along all fault lines.

“Nigerians have not forgotten how President Buhari, ahead of the 2011 general elections, declared that ‘if what happened in 2011 should again happen in 2015, by the grace of God, the dog and the baboon would all be soaked in blood’.

“Moreover, Nigerians can recall how Mr. President tagged those whom he believed did not vote for him; how he described citizens as ‘dot in a circle’, as well as the hate language that attracted sanctions by Twitter.

“It is rather alarming that instead of taking steps to address the killings in Benue state as well as the worsening insecurity, carnages, banditry, terrorism and imminent humanitarian crisis in the country, the Buhari Presidency is thinking of Rwandan genocide while exposing its deep-seated detestation for Governor Ortom.

“Governor Ortom is a highly principled and forthright leader, who is loved not only in Benue, but also across the nation. The PDP urges Nigerians to hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any harm come to him or his family members.”

The party asked the Buhari Presidency to come clean on its handling of insecurity in the country, particularly against the backdrop of its manifest failure to battle and rout out terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and marauders that have taken over the highways, forests, pillaging communities and killing Nigerians on a daily basis.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, said in a statement: “Under President Buhari’s lethargic regime, bandits and terrorists have become so emboldened that they now attack military formations, including the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) where they killed and kidnapped officers for ransom.

“The PDP therefore calls on President Buhari to rein in his aides, wake up from his slumber and decisively address the worsening insecurity in the country under his watch.”