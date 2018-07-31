The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to openly reprimand the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, if indeed the deployment of policemen to the Benue State House Assembly was done against his wish.

PDP to Buhari: Reprimand Ibrahim Idris if he acted against your wish on Benue

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to openly reprimand the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, if indeed the deployment of policemen to the Benue State House Assembly was done against his wish.

The party said President Buhari has been pretending on matters of state requiring his direct responsibilities, adding that the situation in Benue State is one of such.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olongbpdiyan, the party invited Nigerians to recall that in the heat of killings in Benue State, the President told the nation that he was not aware that the IGP did not carry out his instruction to stay in Benue State and ensure peace.

The statement added; “Nigerians already know that President Buhari is surrounded by aides who have the licence of ignoring his instructions knowing fully well that nothing will happen.

“Our party therefore finds it confounding that the Presidency will come out to attempt an exoneration of President Buhari over the disgraceful situation in Benue State.

“If anything, the PDP sees the Presidency’s denial of any role in the deployment of policemen to the Benue State House of Assembly as childish.

“Nigerians know where the ‘order from above’ resides and they have accepted their error of judgement in the choice of President Buhari during the 2015 election.”