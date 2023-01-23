PDP to Buhari: Caution Keyamo, others against interfering with polls

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to read the riot act to agents of the government from interfering with the 2023 general election.

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council made the call during a press conference on Sunday.

The press conference on Sunday was jointly addressed by its Director Strategic Communication, Dele Momodu; Spokesperson, Daniel Bwala; Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu; and Abubakar’s Special Adviser Media, Paul Ibe, on Sunday in Abuja.

The text of the conference, read by Shaibu, said any effort to intimidate opposition parties was an effort to interfere with the conduct of a peaceful election.

He demanded for immediate sack of the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, for alleged abuse of office and using his official position to dabble into politics and the 2023 general election.

The statement said: “You will recall that recently a serving minister has written a letter to agencies of the government who are the same members of the executive branch of government and demanded that in 72 hours they should prosecute the presidential candidate of PDP.

“In their press conference, they bragged about their powers and control of law enforcement.

“He, whilst serving as a cabinet member and campaign spokesman, uses the taxpayers’ money and official privilege and powers to heavily compromise the agencies of government.”

Bwala decried situation where cabinet members who should focus on governance would use their offices to influence agencies of government in favour of the APC.

He said: “Members of the opposition are reported to be increasingly invited by law enforcement agencies for one question or the other in order to weaken the opposition.

“Any effort to intimidate opposition is an effort to interfere with the conduct of a peaceful election.”

Bwala also called on the anti-graft agencies to invite the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bwala also alleged threat to his life and those of some other members of the PDP.

He called on domestic and international election observers, including the ECOWAS, US, UK, European Union and other development partners to look into various threats to the peaceful conduct of 2023 general election.

Momodu said no amount of intimidation would deter the PDP from rescuing the country.