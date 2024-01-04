PDP stakeholder to Deji Adeyanju: Blame not Atiku but INEC, yourself, others

A Peoples Democratic Party stakeholder, Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi, has told a member of the party, Deji Adeyanju, not to blame the candidate of the party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, for the loss at the poll.

Fabiyi, who resides in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, spoke on the position of Adeyanju, in a statement on Thursday.

Rather, he told the public affairs commentator to rather blame himself, the Independent National Electoral Commission and others.

He described the comment by the member of the civil society on the former Vice President as “uncharitable”, adding that it was wrong to assume Abubakar could have “wilfully” stopped the ambition of the candidate of the Labour Party for the election, Peter Obi, and the decision of the G-5, led by a former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Fabiyi said: “I am constrained to disagree with you on your submission about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and your uncharitable conclusion about the role played by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the election.

“It was most unkind of you to presume that Atiku could have willfully stopped the ambition of Peter Obi alongside the decision of the Wike led G-5 to commit class suicide.

“The political reality of the 2023 election meant that these men were bent on pursuing their ambitions, which is permissible by the law. If you knew Atiku’s political antecedents, you would know that Atiku is a multi-party democrat and would be the last person to stop the ambition of an opponent for any reason whatsoever.

“Should any blame be passed on the 2023 Presidential Election, such blame should go to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its failure to comply with its self-imposed regulations to conduct a credible, free and fair election in Nigeria.

“Quite a number of civil society organizations and personalities, including even you, Deji Adeyanju, canvassed for the electronic transmission of results. Curiously INEC did not keep to its words, and you here, Deji and others kept mute about the anomaly and chose to blame the opposition political figures for inadequacies that defined the 2023 presidential election.

“INEC made a humongous budget for the procurement of technologies and the infrastructure to ensure the transparency of the election, but the commission failed woefully on its own mandate.

“Civil society bodies, which ordinarily ought to be the bastion of democratic good governance, unconscionably played deaf and dumb to the development and turned their backs on the decision of the Court of Appeal when it pronounced that electronic voting was not a compulsory mandate on the conduct and collation of election results.

“Rather, unfortunately also no one heard your voice, Deji, when the Chicago State University released its discoveries that the truth that Bola A. Tinubu forged his academic credentials. Atiku’s lawyers fought vigorously to make discoveries of gross misconduct about the man who had just been elected President of Nigeria, but sadly, neither you Deji, nor any other civil society organization, caused a protest in demand for investigation into Tinubu’s fraudulent claims on his education and his possible impeachment.

“Leave Atiku Abubakar from your blame game and rather look through thyself for the blame.

“How dare you blame Atiku who did the unthinkable and brought to the fore what the ruling establishment would want hidden? Whose interest are you serving? Whatever interest it may be, I believe that it is the interest of anti-democratic elements.”