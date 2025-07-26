PDP speaks on defection of former Deputy Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State says it is not bothered about the resignation of the party’s governorship candidate in the 2018 election and a former deputy governor of the state, Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

Jackson Adebayo, spokesperson for the party’s Caretaker Committee, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

NAN reports that Olusola-Eleka, who served as Deputy Governor from 2014 to 2018 during the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, resigned his membership from the party on Thursday.

The resignation was contained in a letter dated July 24, 2025, addressed to Ilesanmi Emmanuel, Chairman, Okeruku Ward 2, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area.

In his resignation letter, Olusola-Eleka expressed dismay over the party’s current direction, which he said was no longer reflecting its founding ideals.

Adebayo, in his reaction, said the party would not miss Olusola-Eleka, adding: “We’re going to enjoy relative peace in the party with his exit; we will not miss him.

“We’re happier because the party will enjoy its peace without hindrance.

“The former deputy governor had been a redundant member of the party for the past three years.

“The party has since moved on.”

According to Adebayo, some party members at Olusola-Eleka’s ward in Ikere-Ekiti are celebrating his exit from the party.

The spokesperson said his resignation has no implication on the party as its leadership would ensure it is formidable in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

“When a member of a party feels that his interest could not be met, such member will leave his party and go to another party to actualise his desires,” Adebayo said.

