Ali Odefa, the Chairman South East of the Peoples Democratic Party, says the party is gradually putting its house together for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

Odefa said this in an interview with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday at the end of the PDP South East stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House.

The chairman said the party held two separate meetings: South-East leaders and Anambra State stakeholders.

He said the two meetings centred on the forthcoming Anambra State election and party zonal congress.

Odefa said the Anambra State stakeholders meeting was in view to resolving some issues in the state as the party moved towards the November 16, 2021 governorship election in the state.

He said: “We had our zonal executive meeting ahead of the zonal congress holding on March 6, at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

”Chief among the resolution in the meeting were the Zonal congress election.”

Odefa said the party had reached consensus on some zonal positions and assured the general public that the South East PDP was putting its house in order.

He said: “South East PDP is gradually getting to our destination and we are back to the drawing board.

“We are planing and soon the nation will know our readiness.”

Some of the zonal leaders at the meeting were Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; former Ebonyi State Governor, Sam Egwu; and Lazarus Ogbe, the PDP Zonal Auditor General.

Others were Chris Osulor, Chris Ubah and Uche Ekwunife.