The Peoples Democratic Party has said Saturday’s attack on the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany is unjustified.

The former Deputy Senate President was reportedly attacked by some members of Indigenous People of Biafra in Nuremberg, Germany, at a cultural show by the Igbo community.

They accused the senator of not partnering them and conspiracy in the events that led to the proscription of the group by the Federal Government in September 2017.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, said the attack was uncalled for, unprovoked and unjustified.

It said such assault on a leader was “completely unacceptable and

does not portray our nation in proper light”.

Ologbondiyan urged the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany and the German Government to take appropriate decisive action on the matter.

He said: “The party also urges the Federal Government, particularly, the National Assembly, to take urgent comprehensive step to address issues leading to acts of resentment and agitations by Nigerians within and outside the country.”

Also, Chief Austin Umahi, the National Vice-Chairman, PDP South East zone, called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others.

Umahi advised any individual or group with any genuine reason to agitate to do so through the South-East Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other legitimate means within the Nigerian federation; rather than resort to self-help.

He said Ekweremadu had been in the forefront of the struggle against the marginalisation of the Igbo.

Umahi wondered why some individuals would hide under IPOB to attack Ekweremadu after all his efforts as the leader of Southeast Senate Caucus in the 8th Senate to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the group, from detention.

He said for Ekweremadu to have travelled Germany to attend the second annual yam festival and convention organised by Ndigbo resident in the country was a demonstration of his undying love for the race.

Umahi urged Ekweremadu not to be discouraged by the attack but to see it as one of the sacrifices he had to make in pursuit for justice and better treatment for Ndigbo within and outside Nigeria.