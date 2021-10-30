PDP solicits Nigerians’ help to regain power

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, the Chairman of the National Convention Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on all Nigerians to join hands with the party to regain power and reposition the country.

Fintiri made the call while welcoming delegates and party officials to the PDP 2021 National Convention on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the convention was the starting point of the rescue Nigeria mission embarked upon by the party.

“We have to take back our country as we have always done. We have to save Nigeria; if we could force the country out of the clutches of the military, we can do this huge task.

“We can push the people who do not know the true definition of good governance and national coexistence out of power.

“This is a Nigeria rescue mission. This is the role PDP was invented to play. The 2021 national convention presents a starting point for the Nigeria rescue mission,’’ he said.

The governor said that Nigeria was passing through a gloomy phase and that the state of the nation very bad.

He said that in the international arena, Nigeria which once stood tall as the giant of Africa was no longer occupying the exulted position.

He told the delegates that the convention was a moment to take tangible decisions on the fate and direction of the party.

He said that 34 candidates indicated interests for various national positions in the party, out of which 28 were cleared, two withdrew voluntarily and four were disqualified.

Gov. Fintiri said that there are 21 positions to be contested for and a total of 3,600 delegates were to elect the officials to pilot the affairs of the party.

“I call on all delegates to vote wisely as today’s decision has a direct bearing on the strength of the party walking into the future.

“Fortunately, the choices before us have been made easier by the power of consensus which is an integral part of our processes.

“That most of the positions have emerged with single contestants is a pointer to our bond of `familyhood’.

“It is also a demonstration of our entrenched democratic culture and strength as a party determined to soldier on in unison,’’ the convention committee chairman said.