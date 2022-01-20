PDP shifts Osun State gubernatorial screening appeals

The Peoples Democratic Party has shifted its Osun State Gubernatorial Screening Appeals, earlier scheduled for January 19, to January 24.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Tuesday night in Abuja.

The party said that the venue of the exercise remains the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10am prompt.

It urged all gubernatorial aspirants and critical stakeholders of the party in Osun State to take note of the change in date and be guided accordingly.