The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel for its Ondo State 2020 Gubernatorial Primaries.

The panel, according to a statement issued by PDP National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), would be chaired by former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Akobundu said the nomination of Rita Orji to serve as member and Victor Kwon as Secretary of the panel was also approved by the party’s NWC.

He said: “The Panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Ward Congresses for the upcoming 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State.

“The exercise is scheduled for Monday July 13 at the Party Secretariat, Akure City, Ondo State.”