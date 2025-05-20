PDP Senators in collision with Governors as lawmakers back coalition  against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party may soon explode with another crisis ahead of 2027 general elections as Senators on the party’s platform have thrown their weight behind the idea of the party going into coalition with other opposition parties to confront the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The senators, however, said that such a coalition should be driven by a political party, preferably the PDP, and not by individuals.

The resolution of the PDP senators is in conflict with the stance earlier taken by the PDP governors, rejecting the idea of the party going into coalition with other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 poll.

It would be recalled that the PDP governors, rising from a meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, a few weeks ago, rejected the idea of the party going into a coalition with other opposition parties for the purposes of prosecuting the 2027 election.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the other governors, had, however, added that the party was willing to admit opposition groups that might be willing to join its ranks.

But at a joint media briefing on Tuesday at the National Assembly, the party’s senators declared that the PDP would be the one to drive the coalition with other parties “if and when it becomes necessary”.

Also Read:

Led by the Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, who spoke on their behalf, the PDP senators said their party is ready to consider a workable coalition with other willing parties.

“The PDP remains open to coalition, but a coalition should be driven by parties and not by individuals. The PDP should drive such a coalition if and when it becomes necessary,” Moro said.

Responding to a question regarding a potential joint presidential ticket of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, for the 2027 presidential election, Senator Moro said Atiku reserved the right to look out for a running mate.

On the gale of defections sweeping through the PDP and the effects on the party, the senators admitted that the development was troubling, adding, however, that the party remained strong and viable.

“The PDP is not dead. We agree that the defections present a challenge, but we are saying here that the party is as strong as ever.

“We have been holding zonal congresses across the zones, and we are looking forward to our national convention by August. The Senate PDP caucus is going to work with other party stakeholders to resolve the conflicts in the party.

“We have enough conflict resolution mechanisms in place to ensure the resolution of the conflicts. The PDP remains strong and there is high optimism in spite of the defections.

“We are optimistic and we are sure that the Saraki committee has the capacity to resolve all the conflicts and reconcile all aggrieved parties. The PDP will be as competitive as ever in the 2027 election,” Senator Moro said.

Senators who attended the briefing were Senator Seriake Dickson, Austin Akobundu, Ibrahim Dankwabo, Abdul Ningi, Osita Ngwu, among others.

Post Views: 10